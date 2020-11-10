India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2020 02:25:12      انڈین آواز

Abhinav Tejan book spot in the finals of 12th Esports World Championship

Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Tekken7 star Abhinav Tejan put up a dominating performance at the Regional Qualifiers to enter the Finals of 12th Esports World Championship.

Delhi based Tejan and former world number 35 was pitted against Sri Lanka and Nepal in the South Asia region of Regional Qualifiers.

He lived up to the pre-tournament favorite tag, as he was off to good start in the best-of-three group matches against Sri Lanka and Nepal before taking on Sri Lanka in the finals of the Regional Qualifiers which are being conducted online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old proved his supremacy, as he comfortably emerged winner against Sri Lanka in the best-of-seven summit clash to book a berth in the World Championship Finals which are scheduled to take place offline in Eilat, Israel.

“In the run-up to the tournament, I had trained a lot and was well prepared for the tournament. I had also played a lot of online matches as part of my preparations,” Tejan said after securing the final berth for India.

Tejan has joined Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2021) as both, the Indians have secured themselves a spot in the World Championship Finals in their respective categories.

While in DOTA 2, Team India Dota, comprising captain Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, will be the last team in action from India at the Regional Qualifiers as they begin their quest for the place in the World Championship Finals on November 18.

SPORTS

Golf; Aadil Bedi leads round one with a flawless 65

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh based Aadil Bedi carded a flawless seven-under-65 at his home course to emerge s ...

Hockey: Eager to play in Asian Champions Trophy,” Midfielder Sumit

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Champions Hockey Trophy is tentatively scheduled to be played in Dh ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

