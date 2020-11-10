Abhinav Tejan book spot in the finals of 12th Esports World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Tekken7 star Abhinav Tejan put up a dominating performance at the Regional Qualifiers to enter the Finals of 12th Esports World Championship.

Delhi based Tejan and former world number 35 was pitted against Sri Lanka and Nepal in the South Asia region of Regional Qualifiers.

He lived up to the pre-tournament favorite tag, as he was off to good start in the best-of-three group matches against Sri Lanka and Nepal before taking on Sri Lanka in the finals of the Regional Qualifiers which are being conducted online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old proved his supremacy, as he comfortably emerged winner against Sri Lanka in the best-of-seven summit clash to book a berth in the World Championship Finals which are scheduled to take place offline in Eilat, Israel.

“In the run-up to the tournament, I had trained a lot and was well prepared for the tournament. I had also played a lot of online matches as part of my preparations,” Tejan said after securing the final berth for India.

Tejan has joined Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2021) as both, the Indians have secured themselves a spot in the World Championship Finals in their respective categories.

While in DOTA 2, Team India Dota, comprising captain Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, will be the last team in action from India at the Regional Qualifiers as they begin their quest for the place in the World Championship Finals on November 18.