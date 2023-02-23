AAP’s Shelly Oberoi elected as Mayor of Delhi

AMN / WEB DE

Ms Shelly Oberoi of Aam Admi Party AAP defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes to become the mayor of Delhi, MCD officials announced on Wednesday.

Oberoi polled 150 votes while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

Delhi got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by Oberoi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate.