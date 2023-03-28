AAP to table 4 proposals in MCD budget to benefit traders

AMN / WEB DESK

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced four proposals aimed at bringing significant reforms to the businesses of Delhi. The proposals will be presented at the budget session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday.

“Once passed, these proposals will bring a sense of relief to the business community in Delhi,” the party said.

Sharing details about the proposals, AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The proposals are aimed at relieving the suffering of the merchants of Delhi, who have been exploited by the BJP-led MCD for the past 15 years. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, envisioned a New Delhi under his government’s ten guarantees, and the four proposals are an effort to fulfil his promises.”

The first proposal, to be presented by AAP councillors Praveen Kumar and Sunil Chadha, aims to stop the practice of sealing and make MCD speak in favour of the traders.

“Instead of opposing the stand of traders, as was the case with the MCD lawyers in the past, the lawyers will back the traders of Delhi,” the AAP said in a statement on Monday.

“The second proposal, to be presented by Ravinder Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani, proposes to stop sending further notices to put an end to the endless harassment of traders,” the statement said.

The third proposal, will be presented by Prem Chauhan and Devendra Kumar. It aims to prevent any action against those who have received notices in the name of conversion charges.

“The fourth and most important proposal, will be presented by Leader of the House Mukesh Kumar Goyal and Mohini Jeenewal. It proposes that no further notice of any kind should be sent to any local shopping centers or commercial shopping centers of Delhi, as MCD has no right to send them unnecessary notices,” the statement said.

Pathak said, “The proposals aim to provide relief to the businesses of Delhi, which have been targeted and harassed by the BJP-led MCD for the past 15 years.”

He urged his BJP counterparts to support the proposals, “especially the one related to opening up the sealing of shops unjustly sealed for too long”.

Commenting on the proposals, Leader of the House Mukesh Kumar Goyal said that the proposals being presented will fulfill the guarantees made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had promised relief to businesses by removing conversion charges, parking charges, etc during the election.

He said that once the first proposal is passed, all businesses in Delhi will be able to benefit from it.

He emphasised that the proposals are meant to provide relief to the businesses of Delhi, and the party is committed to fulfilling the promises made by the Chief Minister.