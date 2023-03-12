AAP to contest polls for all 633 municipal bodies of UP

AMN

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest in all 633 municipal bodies of Uttar Pradesh. UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday announced to contest the poll to all municipal bodies in the state.

He said that if AAP is victorious in the civic elections in UP then , party will waive house tax and water tax by 50 per cent as well as will make the cities more cleaner.

Singh said that out of 763 municipal bodies of UP, AAP has declared its in-charge for 633 municipal bodies.

Giving detailed information in this context at a press conference here on Sunday, he said that 164 in-charges of the party are being made in municipalities, 435 in-charges in Nagar Panchayats and 34 in-charges in Municipal Corporations so far.

MP Sanjay Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party will strongly contest the elections for the post of chairman, mayor in all sections and expressed confidence that the people of the country gave an opportunity to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, so this time the people of Uttar Pradesh will definitely give an opportunity to the AAP.

Singh said that today the people of the country are highly influenced by the principles of Arvind Kejriwal and this is the reason why the people of Delhi have elected Arvind Kejriwal three times because they like Chief Minister Kejriwal’s model of education, health, medicine, transport, electricity and water. People liked Punjab on these issues onlyhanded over the command of the AAP.

Raising another issue, AAP leader said that the way the central investigative agencies are indulging in unconstitutional acts, the country’s democracy, constitutional institutions and judicial system are under threat. He said that Prime Minister Modi is continuously filing baseless cases against the leaders of the opposition.

Giving this figure, Sanjay Singh said that the CBI has 26 cases against TMC in Bengal, 26 cases against Indian National Congress, 10 cases against RJD in Bihar, 6 cases in Andhra Pradesh. There are five cases against BSP and 4 against Samajwadi Party in UP too.

Questioning Prime Minister Modi, he said that Prime Minister Modi got all the opposition parties prosecuted in the whole country but spared Gujarati capitalist friends Adani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, who did scams worth lakhs of crores.