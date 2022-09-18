AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan remanded to police custody

AMN

A Delhi court has sent Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan to four days police custody in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi Police had arrested Khan for his involvement in alleged irregularities, including financial misappropriation at the Delhi Waqf Board.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan is the chairperson of the Waqf Board. Special judge Vikas Dhull said Khan’s bail application will be considered after the end of his four-day custody of the ACB. The police had sought 14 days’ remand of the Okhla MLA after he was produced in court.

On Friday, the ACB had arrested Khan after conducting raids at four locations across Delhi — Zakia Nagar, Balta House and Jamia Nagar — during which it recovered around 24 lakh rupees in cash and two unlicensed weapons, along with ammunition.