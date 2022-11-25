FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2022 01:42:43      انڈین آواز

AAP leader Sandeep Bharadwaj commits suicide reportedly after being denied MCD ticket

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Bhardwaj allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

Quoting his close aides, Toimes now reports that Sandeep was about to get a ticket from the party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, but it did not happen and since then he was troubled.

Police reached upon getting the information, took the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem.

A crime squad was dispatched to the scene of the incident. Inquest proceedings, under Section 174 of the criminal penal code (CrPC), are being carried out in accordance with the law.

He was the secretary of the AAP trade wing in Delhi. His friend drove him to Kukreja Hospital. He was the owner of Bhardwaj Marbles at Rajouri Garden and was divorced. He has two unmarried sisters and a son aged 20 years who live with him.

AAP has already been under fire over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming MCD polls after an unverified sting operation alleging party committee members charging money for granting tickets to fight elections came to light earlier this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart