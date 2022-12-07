جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...
یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...
(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...
AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...
AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...
Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...
AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...
AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...
Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...
SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...