इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2022 01:36:56      انڈین آواز

Aaditya Thackeray joins Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

WEB DESK

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray Friday joined the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Kalamnuri in Hingoli, where the march arrived during the day from Nanded district, and walked along Rahul Gandhi.

Aaditya Thackeray was joined by party colleagues Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir. They walked along Gandhi, who is leading the cross-country foot-march which has entered the 65th day. The Congress MP from Kerala and Aaditya Thackeray waved to people assembled along the route.

Flowers were showered on the participants in Seni village in Nanded’s Ardhapur taluka, with the march entering Hingoli district at Choramba Phata.

On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad had taken part in the march. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar was invited to join the yatra, he could not participate due to ill health.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been also invited to take part in the march during its Maharashtra leg.

Walking for our democracy and our Constitution…‘ Aaditya Thakrey twitted …

