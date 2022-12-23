A Holistic book on Systemic Change

The book ‘’A Dialogue on System-Change: An Initiative to make a New India’’ gives a clarion call to bring an adequate and required change in our whole system including all facets of our public life and public institutions too. This book visualizes a ‘resurgent India’ comprising all ethos; It depicts a structural prospect of a ‘New India’.

The book aims to make a new empowered society, where all its stakeholders have the equitable opportunity and environment to prosper; which can resemble in itself its glorious past, intact ethnicity, and undivided geography also. This book aspires for identity-less and pure competitive politics based on efficiency, honesty, and good governance composed of true secularism without any religious appeasement, greater social justice with all sorts of empowerment, and equal opportunity. It imagines an economy, which can avail opportunities by generating optimum productivity through enabling maximum utilization of the available resources and then spreading prosperity to the millions of masses. The book strongly advocates for the formation of two dozen regulatory authorities for the key sectors of the economy with brilliant sorts of modules covering both public and private sectors with an equal level playing field. It beholds a bureaucracy, which can go all out for rendering the services to the huge chunk of vulnerability. Finally, this book aspires to all public institutions to deliver their work at par with the best.

This book contains around 6 dozen enlightening and insightful articles and thousands of points of vision agendas, which are not only the path-breaking ones in their nature, rather these all have a broader perspective in order to deal with several perennial problems of the country including the country’s most crucial issue of ‘corruption’.

Author Manohar Manoj, who has been active in journalism for the last 30 years, is the senior journalist, columnist, and editor in print media and the author of the world’s largest and most comprehensive book on corruption named ‘A Crusade Against Corruption on the Neutral Path’, and also the founder of the non-political organization Bharat Parivartan Abhiyan, on the banner of whom he made padayatra of 800 villages of Champaran district in Bihar.

Journalist Manohar Manoj delivers countrywide lectures on corruption and good governance and has undoubtedly given a profound perspective in his book pertaining to ethnicity, society, economy, polity, administration, and the functioning of various institutions of the country. We never have such a complete book on system change in any language.

A massive 480-page book titled ‘’A Dialogue on System Change, an Initiative to make a New India’’ has made a very thorough work on ‘The Creation of a New India and It is not an exaggeration that this book takes a scientific approach for bringing the improvement and change into every part of the public system.

This book begins with 51 solemn resolutions, which seem like a campaign and oaths to be taken for what should be the initiative of new change.

The author first of all in his resolutions clarifies the adoptive ideology of change which he states in these words, ‘In our view, means of change should be neither through communism, nor capitalism nor socialism. This would be just through a reformist approach. He further says we don’t need jumlas, we need to find out the issues and their honest solution.

This book, as I said earlier, covers a very large spectrum in totality. Therefore, if we discuss this book chapter-wise, then each chapter seems to be a book in itself.

There are 9 huge chapters, in which there are 114 topics. The beauty of the book is that it doesn’t have the burdensome conventionality of books as we find a routine tradition in thousands of books. This book is different from that. The book discusses several political, economic, social, administrative and institutional issues very comprehensively but in a very careful manner and with tangible substance.

An attempt has been made to see the several problems of the country through practical glasses; In-depth observation has been made on the working of all the ministries of different governments. The book brings the reform and remedies in a very thoughtful way so that the changes are not merely bookish or so idealistic but rather can’t be brought down to the ground.

Although many times this book has been subjected to the criterion of tightness in its design. Different chapters have different colors inside the book. In many places, they also disrupt the course of our reading and that is why this book doesn’t give us the stylistic enjoyment of novel kinds of books read in one sitting. But This book is probably like that of India which is full of diversity in which one color and one rhythm never get found.

Title of the Book—‘A Dialogue on System Change, an Initiative to make a New India’

Name of the Author—–Manohar Manoj

ISBN–978-81-939336-3-3 ( HB) 978-81-956044-7-0 ( PB)

Name of the Publisher—Economy India Publication,

Total Pages————-480 pages

Price ——-Rs.1050 (Hard bond) Rs.600 (Paper Back)