Delegation of 11 parties, led by Bihar CM meets PM Modi over the issue of caste-based census

AMN

A delegation of 11 parties, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi over the issue of the caste-based census. Among those parts of the delegation are RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and BJP leader and state minister Janak Ram.

After meeting the Prime minister, Mr Nitish Kumar said that the Prime minister heard the demand of the delegation. He said that the delegation briefed Mr Modi on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on Caste census.