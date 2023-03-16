इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2023 01:37:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delegation from Myanmar reaches Bangladesh to verify information about Rohingyas willing to return to Rakhine province

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A delegation from Myanmar arrived at Teknaf port in Cox’s Bazar area of Bangladesh on Wednesday to verify the information about Rohingyas willing to return to the Rakhine province. The delegation was led by Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Maungdaw regional director, Aung Myew. The delegation will hold a meeting with the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) during its stay in Bangladesh. The delegation will meet some of the Rohingyas at the Teknaf land port who have expressed willingness to return to their homes in the Rakhine province in Myanmar.

Bangladesh has sent a list of over 8 lakh Rohingyas for repatriation to Myanmar. Out of it, 1140 were selected for repatriation. After undertaking verification, Myanmar agreed to allow 711 Rohingyas to return. The current visit is intended to verify the remaining 429 Rohingyas whose name figured in the list of people willing to be repatriated, according to the office of the RRRC.

Earlier efforts to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar have yielded no results as the Rohingyas refused to go back to Myanmar without a guarantee of safe, secure and dignified return to Rakhine. The 1982 citizenship law of Myanmar denies Rohingya rights as citizens as it allows only some ethnic groups native to Myanmar to be recognised as citizens.

Currently, more than a million Rohingya refugees are living in camps mostly in the Cox’s Bazar area. Over 30, 000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated to the newly developed camp at Bhasan Char. More than 7.5 lakh Rohingyas fled Myanmar after the Myanmar military crackdown started in August 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart