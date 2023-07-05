इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 02:00:38      انڈین آواز
A criminal is only a criminal, he has no caste or religion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Siddhi criminal’s offence: Man urinates on tribal labourer, police invokes NSA

The Congress claimed that the accused was linked to the BJP.

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a criminal is only a criminal, he does not have any caste, religion or party

CM Shivraj has taken cognizance of the viral video of Sidhi district. On getting information about the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave strict instructions to the administration that the culprit should not be released at any cost, strict action will be taken. CM instructed to take action against the culprit under NSA. Sidhi Police has registered a case under SC, ST Act and has taken action by establishing crime under IPC section 294,504.

In fact, a video was going viral on social media, which was said to be from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi, in which anti-social element was seen urinating on a young man from ST. As soon as this inhuman viral video came to the notice of CM Shivraj, he instructed the officials to take immediate action against the criminal youth under NSA.
According to the information, the accused Pravesh Shukla is said to be deranged. On social media the accused was said to be close to the local MLA, while the MLA has completely denied this.

The Congress claimed that the accused was linked to the BJP. In a statement, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said there is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society. He also said that the culprit was said to be associated with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh already ranks first when it comes to atrocities against tribals, the former chief minister said. “This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame….strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped,” Nath added.

State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal, however, denied that the accused was associated with the party. He said the BJP will always oppose every heinous act against the tribal community. “MP BJP demands the strictest action against this person,” Agarwal said.

