Karnataka steps up Covid-19 vigil along Kerala, Maharashtra border districts

AMN
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has informed that a meeting will be held with State Revenue and Home Ministers to ensure that there is high vigil in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala where the COVID cases are on the rise.
The District Deputy Commissioners with Police and Health Departments will make a concerted effort to ensure that only those with RT-PCR negative reports are allowed to enter the state. Saying that only 51 per cent of health care workers and 31 per cent of frontline warriors are inoculated against COVID virus, he called upon them to come forward and get inoculated against the Corona virus.