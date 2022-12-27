heater
इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2022 11:24:07      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra assembly passes unanimous resolution to include Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka into state

Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed the resolution to include Marathi-speaking 865 villages as well as Belgaum, Nippani, Karwar, Bidar, and Bhalki in Maharashtra, which are in Karnataka at present.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who moved the resolution on the floor of the House said, the State is poised to fight the legal battle to reclaim the villages and cities which are predominantly Marathi speaking.

In the restructuring of the States in the year 1956, Belgaum excluding (Chandgad), Bijapur, Dharwad, and Karwar which was part of erstwhile Bombay State was merged with Mysore State.

The resolution also condemned atrocities that the Marathi speakers residing in 865 villages and other five cities are subjected to. It also says that both States had agreed to maintain peace and tranquility till the final verdict of the Supreme Court comes. However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made inflammatory statements and also passed the resolution in their State Legislative Assembly.

