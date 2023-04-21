इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023 12:08:14      انڈین آواز
Karnataka elections: Scrutiny of nominations begins on Friday

AMN

The election officials are scrutinising the nominations for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Friday. The process of filing the nominations for the upcoming assembly elections ended on Thursday and April 24th is the last day to withdraw the nomination. The political parties and the candidates have hit the campaign trail to seek the support of the electorate in 224 constituencies.

Interesting contest is seen in many constituencies in Karnataka as the filing of Nomination ended. Many seasoned political leaders and stalwarts are in the fray. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is facing the electoral battle from Shiggoan for the fourth consecutive time. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has shifted back to his traditional seat Varuna where he is pitted against BJP strongman V Sommanna. Congress State President DK Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA who is contesting again from Kanakapura and challenged this time by a strong contender from BJP, R Ashoka. The JD(S) second in command H D Kumaraswamy is countering his traditional rival C P Yogeshwar from BJP from Channapatna. In Hubli-Dharwad Central and Athani, the BJP tall leaders Jagadish Shetter and Laxshman Savadi have shifted to the Congress party.

