96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan begins in Maharashtra

AMN

The 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, the prestigious literary summit began in Wardha district of Maharashtra today, February 3.

The Sammelan was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, School Education and Marathi language minister Deepak Kesarkar and other dignitaries in Sahitya Nagari in Wardha. While speaking at the inauguration ceremony Deepak Kesarkar expressed concern that Marathi schools are closing down gradually and came out with a suggestion to discuss this issue in the ongoing literary summit.

He underlined that the government is focussing on imparting the education in mother tongue and one should consider the fact that those who studied in their mother tongue became successful in their lives. He underlined the importance of books and the habit of reading books and urged the dignitaries to come ahead for the conservation of this culture.

Meanwhile, a Grantha Dindi which carries very famous and historic books in a palanquin to create the atmosphere of the literary summit was organised in the morning and many citizens and students participated in the Dindi with a lot of enthusiasm.

