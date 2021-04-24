Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Apr 2021 11:48:01      انڈین آواز

90 % of countries’ health services continue to be disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, it is encouraging to see that countries are beginning to build back their essential health services, during pandemic, but much remains to be done.

A recent WHO survey has found over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, about 90 percent of the countries still report disruptions to their essential health services.

A recent WHO survey has found that about 66 percent of countries continue to report health workforce-related reasons as the most common cause of service disruptions. In nearly one-third of countries supply chains are also still disrupted, affecting the availability of essential medicines, diagnostics and the personal protective equipment,PPE needed to safely and effectively provide care.

More than half of the countries surveyed reported service disruptions due to patients not seeking care, because of community mistrust and fears of becoming infected, while 43 percent cited financial challenges as a major cause of disruption. This second round of a WHO pulse survey has marked no substantial global change since the first survey conducted in the last summer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systema ...

Boxers; 7 women among 8 Indian pugilists in finals at AIBA Youth World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 April: It was Indian women's day at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championshi ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz