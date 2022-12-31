FreeCurrencyRates.com

9 killed in road accident in Gujarat; PM expresses grief over loss of lives

Nine people were killed and several others injured in Gujrat in an accident between a bus and a car at Navsari in the wee hours today, December 31.

Seven people died on the spot and two others died during the treatment at Civil hospital Navsari.

Local Police told the media that on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place around 4 AM between the two vehicles. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives. Mr. Modi said, he is pained by the loss of lives due to the accident. 

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees to the next of kin of each deceased of the Navsari road accident. Those injured would be given 50 thousand rupees. The amount will be given from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.  

Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the accident and offered his condolences to the kin of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

