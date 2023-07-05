9 killed, 19 injured in road accident in Dhule, Maharashtra

In an other road accident in Maharashtra, at least 9 people died, and 19 others were injured after a container truck collided with four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel at Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Dhule district.

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the State Government will give compensation of Rs 5 lakh to deceased families.

The officials said that the driver of the container also died in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Government Hospital at Shirpur and Dhule.

According to the police, the accident took place around 10 am. The brakes of the truck failed, following which driver lost control over the wheels. The truck then rammed into two motorcycles, a car, and another truck on its rear side and then slammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway.

Further investigation is underway.