इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 02:00:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

9 killed, 19 injured in road accident in Dhule, Maharashtra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In an other road accident in Maharashtra, at least 9 people died, and 19 others were injured after a container truck collided with four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel at Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Dhule district.

Image

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the State Government will give compensation of Rs 5 lakh to deceased families.

The officials said that the driver of the container also died in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Government Hospital at Shirpur and Dhule.

According to the police, the accident took place around 10 am. The brakes of the truck failed, following which driver lost control over the wheels. The truck then rammed into two motorcycles, a car, and another truck on its rear side and then slammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway.
Further investigation is underway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart