9 Chinese engineers among 12 killed in a bus “attack” in Pakistan

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

At least 12 persons, including nine Chinese engineers and two Pak soldiers, killed and several others were injured on Wednesday in a bus “attack” near the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initial reports from officials on what caused the deaths appeared conflicting; however, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, termed it a “cowardly attack” and said that it would “not divert attention from the special initiatives between Pakistan and its neighbours”.

Condemning the attack, Awan said that he will ask Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to give a briefing on the country’s security situation and take this house into confidence regarding the incident.

