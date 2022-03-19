FreeCurrencyRates.com

9.56 million people displaced by war so far and 3.2 million people fled Ukraine: UN

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR has said Russia-Ukraine conflict has sparked Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II.  UNHCR, in its latest figures released yesterday, said more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine. A paper issued yesterday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been forced to leave their homes. According to the Agency, Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad. The paper said that 9.56 million people have been displaced by the war so far, as of Wednesday, and another 2.2 million people were considering leaving.

