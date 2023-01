AMN/ WEB DESK

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin tomorrow with a policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on 3rd February. The Assembly will meet for a total of 33 days before concluding on 30th March. The eighth session is mainly intended to get the 2023-24 Budget passed.