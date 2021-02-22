88 Railway projects dedicated to nation

AMN / NEW DELHI
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated and dedicated a host of infrastructure projects and projects related to passenger amenities at various railway stations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka through video conferencing. 88 Railway projects were dedicated to the nation worth over one thousand crore rupees making Indian Railways future ready.
Inaugurating the rail projects in Kerala, Mr Goyal said that it is important to improve connectivity in the state which is a keeper of Indian Heritage and for the railway passengers using the various amenities in the state. He said, the budget being allocated for Kerala is continuously increasing year on year. The Minster said, government is committed for a vibrant railway network across Kerala.