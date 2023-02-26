85th plenary session of Congress party concludes at Raipur

AMN / WEB DESK

The 85th plenary session of the Indian National Congress concluded at Raipur, the state capital of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The three-day Congress summit, attended by nearly 15,000 delegates from various states, discussed socio-political, political economic and international affairs and adopted six resolutions making the party’s stand clear on issues and laying down party roadmap for them.

In his concluding address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress is committed to continuing its fight to preserve and protect the Constitution and called upon the youth to come forward to spread the message of peace, unity and brotherhood.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his party’s resolve to continue the struggle against corruption and the policies through which wealth is getting concentrated in the hands of a few.

The plenary also enacted certain amendments to the Congress constitution including providing 50 per cent reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other weaker sections and women in the party’s organisational setups.