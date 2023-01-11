83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference opens in Jaipur

AMN

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has inaugurated the two-day-long 83rd All India Presiding Officers in Jaipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Speakers and Deputy Speakers of various Legislative Assemblies including the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman also present in the conference.

Addressing the conference the Vice President said Presiding officers hold august offices. and in this capacity, they are not stakeholders in politics. Mr Dhankar said the primary concern is optimisation of the contribution of the elected representatives in Parliament and Legislature for the welfare of the people. He said people in the Executive, Legislature and holding senior political positions must take care that high constitutional offices are kept away from their political stance. Vice President said the disruption of the house can not be a political tool for the members of legislatures. Mr Dhankar said that the present scenario of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and legislature houses are not pleasant and it’s not making a good perception among the people of the country. He said that members of the parliament and legislature houses should improve their conduct and beliefs. The Vice President added India is privileged to be heading G20 at a critical time and the session will focus on the Leadership of India in G-20 as the mother of democracy.

Addressing the conference, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the laws will be stronger and more effective if there is a substantial contribution of people. Speaker also expressed concern over the shrinking of time of debate and discussion in the house.

Deputy speaker Rajya sabha Harivansh, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Speaker Of Rajsthan Assembly and leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also addressed the inaugural session of the conference. The closing ceremony of the conference will be held tomorrow (January 12). Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

This 83rd Conference of All India Presiding Officers is being held in Rajasthan after eleven years. Earlier this conference was held in Rajasthan in the year 2011.