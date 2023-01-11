FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2023 04:24:22      انڈین آواز

83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference opens in Jaipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has inaugurated the two-day-long 83rd All India Presiding Officers in Jaipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Speakers and Deputy Speakers of various Legislative Assemblies including the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman also present in the conference.

Addressing the conference the Vice President said Presiding officers hold august offices. and in this capacity, they are not stakeholders in politics. Mr Dhankar said the primary concern is optimisation of the contribution of the elected representatives in Parliament and Legislature for the welfare of the people. He said people in the Executive, Legislature and holding senior political positions must take care that high constitutional offices are kept away from their political stance. Vice President said the disruption of the house can not be a political tool for the members of legislatures. Mr Dhankar said that the present scenario of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and legislature houses are not pleasant and it’s not making a good perception among the people of the country. He said that members of the parliament and legislature houses should improve their conduct and beliefs. The Vice President added India is privileged to be heading G20 at a critical time and the session will focus on the Leadership of India in G-20 as the mother of democracy.

Addressing the conference, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the laws will be stronger and more effective if there is a substantial contribution of people. Speaker also expressed concern over the shrinking of time of debate and discussion in the house.

Deputy speaker Rajya sabha Harivansh, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Speaker Of Rajsthan Assembly and leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also addressed the inaugural session of the conference. The closing ceremony of the conference will be held tomorrow (January 12). Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

This 83rd Conference of All India Presiding Officers is being held in Rajasthan after eleven years. Earlier this conference was held in Rajasthan in the year 2011.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart