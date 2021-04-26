82 killed in COVID hospital fire in Iraq

At least 82 people were killed, mostly COVID patients in a hospital fire caused by accidental explosion of oxygen tank. The mishap took place in a Baghdad hospital’s intensive care unit injuring more than hundred.
According to medical sources, the blaze sparked at the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital on Sunday, was sparked by an accident that caused an oxygen tank to explode.
Iraq’s Civil Defence said, the fire was under control. Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi has suspended Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi after public raged demanding stern action against high level officials. He has also ordered an investigation into the tragedy.