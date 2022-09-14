8 people dead in electric bike showroom fire in Secunderabad, Telangana

AMN

A fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad and killed at least eight people and injured several others.

The fire broke out at an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor of a building, which then spread to the first and second floors. Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad said the fire and smoke from the electric bike shop engulfed Hotel Ruby Pride situated above the showroom killing the victims.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali expressed grief over the deaths and said that the state government is probing how the incident happened.

Mr. Ali said that fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but some people died due to heavy smoke, while some were rescued.

About 24 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident. Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building.

PM Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia of two lakh rupees to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. Mr. Modi said 50 thousand rupees will also be paid to each of the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, expressing grief over the incident, in a statement said the state government will offer three lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.