इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 07:50:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

8 Lakh MT of wheat sold by FCI under Open Market Sale Scheme on first day of e-auction

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Food Corporation of India FCI has sold over eight Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) on the first day of e-auction across 22 states yesterday. FCI offered 22 Lakh Metric Tonnes out of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes Wheat stock earmarked for e-auction from the Central pool stock.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said, in order to address the rising price of wheat and Atta in the country the e-auction is taking place. It will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till second week of March this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart