8 Lakh MT of wheat sold by FCI under Open Market Sale Scheme on first day of e-auction

AMN

The Food Corporation of India FCI has sold over eight Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) on the first day of e-auction across 22 states yesterday. FCI offered 22 Lakh Metric Tonnes out of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes Wheat stock earmarked for e-auction from the Central pool stock.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said, in order to address the rising price of wheat and Atta in the country the e-auction is taking place. It will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till second week of March this year.