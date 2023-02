WEB DESK

At least eight people were killed in avalanches this weekend in the west of Austria. Authorities in Tyrol and Vorarlberg regions have said avalanche risks are high due to wind and snowfall. Police said, there was a plea for caution on the slopes after the avalanche alert level reached four on a scale of five following several days of intense snow and wind. Authorities said, despite the high alert level, many holidaymakers have ventured off the marked slopes.