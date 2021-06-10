8 children among 11 died as building collapse in Mumbai

Incident occurred after two floors of three-storey building collapsed on adjoining single-storey house

AGENCIES

Eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured when two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani area of Mumbai today.

According to officials the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on the Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area.

While earlier civic officials said a single-storey house had collapsed, they later said it was a three-storey building.

According to police, the building was constructed illegally and after the incident, its contractor was being questioned.

The second and third floors of the three-storey building collapsed on the adjoining single-storey house, said Santosh Dhonde, acting ward officer of the city’s P-North ward.

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Eight children and three adults died, he said, adding that most of the deceased were from two separate families.

Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said.

People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil Sarfaraz Sayyed (9), Arifa Sheikh (9), Shafiq Md Saleem Siddiqui (45), Tausif Shafiq Siddiqui (15), Aalisha Shafiq Siddiqui (10), Alfisa Shafiq Siddiqui (1.5 years), Afina Shafik Siddiqui (6), Ishrat Bano Shafiq Siddiqui (40), Rahisa Bano Rafik Siddiqui (40), Tahes Safik Siddiqui (12) and John Irranna (13).