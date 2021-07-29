Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaskan peninsula; tsunami warning issued

AMN

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula yesterday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning. The earthquake hit 91 kilometers southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said. The US Government issued a tsunami warning for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next few hours along some coasts, the US Tsunami Warning System said in a statement.

A tsunami watch was also issued for Hawaii, meaning residents are required to stay away from beaches. Five aftershocks were recorded within 90 minutes of the earthquake, the largest with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the USGS.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake also caused tsunami waves in Alaska’s southern coast in October, but no casualties were reported.
Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

