AMN

795 new positive cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Haryana, 533 discharged after recovery and 5 Covid patients have died today.

According to media bulletin issued by Health department, out of total 795 cases found positive today, 160 are from Faridabad and 133 from Gurugram.

With this the number of positive persons reported so far have risen to 24,797, out of them, 18718 patients have cured so far and 327 have died.The 5752 Covid patients are under treatment.