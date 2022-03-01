FreeCurrencyRates.com

78% voting recorded in first phase of Assembly elections in Manipur

AGENCIES
The polling for the first phase of 12th General Election to Manipur Legislative Assembly concluded peacefully and successfully in Manipur on Monday. The voting for 38 assembly constituencies was commenced from 7.00 AM and continued till late this evening.

A large number of voter turn out for voting and the polling even continued in some polling stations with special arrangements of lights. The voting was conducted at 1721 polling stations spread across six districts of the State and the overall polling percentage as per reports available till 5 PM are recorded at 78.03 percent. However, the election authority said that the final voter turnout percentage will be available after the return of the polling parties.

With the successful completion of first phase polling in Manipur, the fate of one hundred seventy-three candidates including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar and fifteen women candidates has sealed in the EVM machines. The final polling percentage is yet to be announced as polling officials detailed in far flung and shadow areas are yet to reach concerned district headquarters.

As per the record available till five of this evening, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts has recorded highest polling percentage at 82.19 percent. Polling officials of most of the assembly constituencies have reached district headquarters along with EVM machines and kept these machines in the Strong Room. Election authority has not announced re-polls of any polling stations till now. Incidents of damage of EVMs by unknown persons have been reported in seven polling stations in five Schedule Tribe assembly constituencies.

