Puducherry District Collector Vallavan today informed the media that nearly 75 scientists from G20 member countries and India would participate in the forthcoming Science-20 Inception Meeting on the 31st of this month. He said that the theme for this meeting was Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development. On the second day, the participants would visit Auroville to know more about the spirit behind the International City, he concluded.