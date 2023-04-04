इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2023 11:33:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

7 tourists killed after massive avalanche hits Gangtok-Nathu La road in Sikkim; 23 people rescued so far

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

At least seven persons have been killed in an avalanche at 14 Mile on Gangtok- Natu La Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting the popular tourist destinations of Changu Lake and Natu La in East Sikkim on Tuesday. A defence spokesperson has said, five-six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on the way to Natu La are feared to have been buried under the snow.

Around 23 tourists have been rescued so far, including six from deep valley, and shifted to medical facilities, in a mission launched by Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, and teams of BRO Project SWASTIK, state disaster management and police. In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road. The rescue operation is still on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart