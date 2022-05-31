7 killed in road accident in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh

Seven people died and 20 others injured in a road accident in Palnadu district In Andhra Pradesh, Sunday night. According to the Police, the accident took place in Rentachintala village of Palnadu district when a mini van collided with a parked truck.

As many as 38 passengers were returning to their hometown from Srisailam in the mini van at the time of the accident. The driver seemed to have dozed off and lost control over the vehicle resulting in the mishap. The injured were immediately shifted to Gurzala Government Hospital in Narasaraopet. The condition of 12 patients is said to be serious.