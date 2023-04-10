7 killed, 33 injured as tree falls on tin shed of temple in Maharashtra’s Akola district

AMN

At least 7 persons were killed and 33 injured when an old tree fell on a tin shed of a temple in Paras in Akola district of Maharashtra yesterday. Many devotees had gathered in the temple for evening prayers(Aarati). The old tree collapsed due to heavy rain on the tin shed of the temple. Around 40 devotees were trapped under the shed. 36 people were rescued and admitted in the hospital and 4 persons were brought dead. Later the death toll rose to 7 and the condition of one person is said to be critical.