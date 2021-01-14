6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed

AMN / Kuwait City
The Olympic Council of Asia(OCA) on Thursday announces that the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games scheduled e held in Bangkok and Chonburi Province in Thailand from 21st to 30th of May this year have been postponed .
In a statement the OCA said that the situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent had brought about the postponement.
The statement said that the Games will now be held from 10th to 20th of March 2022.
The decision was made by the OCA after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Thailand National Olympic Committee, and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Organizing Committee.
The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.