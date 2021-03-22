67th National Film Awards announced!

Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress award for Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham wins best feature film awards
Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanushk Raja share the award for Best Actor
The 67th National Film Awards – 2019 were announced today. Malayalam movie Marakkar Arabikkadilinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan will be awarded the Best Feature Film Award.
Announcing the awards, Chairman of the Feature Films Jury N Chandra said, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will be given best Direction Award for Hindi film Bahattar Hoorain.
He said, actor Manoj Bajpayee will be awarded best Actor award for Hindi movie Bhonsle and Dhanush will get the award for Tamil Movie Asuran.
Mr Chandra said, Kangana Ranaut will get Best Actress award for her movies Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Vijaya Sethupati will be awarded the best supporting actor award for Tamil film Super Deluxe and Pallavi Joshi will get the best supporting actress award for Hindi film The Tashkent Files. B Praak will get the Best Male playback Singer award for song Teri Mitti in Hindi Film Kesari.
Savani Ravindra will be awarded Best Female playback Singer award for song Rann Petala in Marathi Movie Bardo.
D Imman will get best Music Direction Award for his songs in Tamil Fim Vishwasam. Prabuddha Banerjee will get the award for background music in Bengali movie Jeyesthaputro.
Prabha Varma will get the Best Lyrics award for Malayalam movie Kolaambi. Raju Sundaram bagged the Best Choreography award for Telugu Movie Maharshi.
The award for the most film friendly state goes to Sikkim. Best Non Feature Film will be awarded to Hemant Gaba’s An Engineered Dream. The award for the best film critic goes to ‘Sohini Chattopadhyay.
In Non Feature Film category, Best Animation Film to be awarded to Radha. Best Art and Culture film award will be given to Shrikhetra ru Sahijata (Odia).
The Award for the best Narration for Non-Feature Films goes to Wild Karnataka (English) by Sir David Attenborough. The award for the Best Music Direction in Non-Feature Films goes to Kranti Darshi Guruji- Ahead Of Times (Hindi) by Bishakhjyoti.
The best book on cinema goes to A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema written by Sanjay Suri.
Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.
A complete list of the awards is given below.
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Most Film Friendly State Award
|Sr. No.
|State
|Medal
|Sikkim
|Rajat Kamal & Certificate
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Best Writing on Cinema
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|Medal and Cash prize
|A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMA
|English
|Sanjay Suri
|HarperCollins Publishers India
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Special Mention:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Award
|CINEMA PAHANARA MANUS
|Marathi
|Ashok Rane
|Certificate
|KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVA
|Kannada
|P R Ramadasa Naidu
|Certificate
Award for Best Film Critic:
|Sr. No.
|Name of Critic
|Language
|Medal and Cash Prize
|Sohini Chattopadhyay
|English
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Non-Feature Films Section
67th National Film Awards 2019
Non-Feature Films Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title of the Film
|Awardee
|Medal& Cash Prize
|BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
|AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI)
|Producer & Director : Hemant Gaba
|Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/-each
|BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
|KHISA (MARATHI)
|Producer : P P Cine Production Director : Raj Pritam More
|Rajat Kamal Rs. 75,000/- each
|BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM
|CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI)
|Producer : Films Division Director : Dinaz Kalwachwala
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM
|ELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH)
|Producer : Films Division Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh Bisht
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors
|BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM
|SHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA)
|Producer& Director :Ashutosh Pattnaik
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM
|THE SHOWER (HINDI)
|Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd. Director : Bauddhayan Mukherji
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM
|THE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI)
|Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT Director : Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
|BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
|HOLY RIGHTS (HINDI) & LADLI (HINDI)
|Producer: Priyanka Pradeep More Director : Farha Khatun & Producer & Director : Sudipta Kundu
|Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared) Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
|BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
|APPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH)
|Producer: LXL Ideas Private Limited Director : Rukshana Tabassum
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|BEST EXPLORATION FILM
|WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)
|Producer: Amoghavarsha J S Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan Raj
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
|BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
|JAKKAL (MARATHI)
|Producer:Neon Reel Creation Director : Vivek Wagh
|RAJAT Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|BEST ANIMATION FILM
|RADHA (MUSICAL)
|Producer : Fairy Cows Director : Bimal PoddarAnimator : Nitin Kharkar
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|SPECIAL JURY AWARD
|SMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH)
|Director : Vipin Vijay
|Rajat Kamal Rs 1,00,000/-
|BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
|CUSTODY(HINDI/ENGLISH)
|Producer & Director :Ambiecka Pandit
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
|BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
|ORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM)
|Producer: Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute Director : Sharan Venugopal
|Rajat KamalRs. 50,000/- each
|BEST DIRECTION
|KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/BENGALI)
|Director : Sudhanshu Saria
|Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/-
|BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
|SONSI (HINDI)
|Cameraman: Savita Singh
|Rajat KamalRs. 50,000/-
|BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST
|RAHAS (HINDI)
|On location sound recordist : Saptarshi Sarkar
|Rajat KamalRs. 50,000/-
|BEST AUDIOGRAPHY
|RADHA (Musical)
|Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay Maurya
|Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- (Shared)
|BEST EDITING
|SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH)
|Editor : Arjun Gourisaria
|Rajat KamalRs 50,000/-
|BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
|KRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI)
|Music Director: Bishakhjyoti
|Rajat Kamal, Rs 50,000/-
|BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
|WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)
|Voice Over : Sir David Attenborough
|Rajat KamalRs 50,000/-
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Feature Films Section
67th National Film Awards 2019
Feature Films – Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title Of The Film
|Awardee
|Medal& Cash Prize
|Best Feature Film
|MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
|Producer: Aashirvad Cinemas Director: Priyadarshan
|Swarna Kamal andRs. 2,50,000 (each)
|Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
|HELEN(Malayalam)
|Producer: Big Bang Entertainments Director: Mathukutty Xavier
|Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
|Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|MAHARSHI(Telugu)
|Producer: Sri Venkteswara Creations Director: Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao
|Swarna Kamal andRs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
|TAJMAL(Marathi)
|Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd. Director: Niyaz Mujawar
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|Best Film on Social Issues
|ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)
|Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Director: Sameer Vidwans
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
|WATER BURIAL (Monpa)
|Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar Director: Shantanu Sen
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|Best Children’s Film
|KASTOORI(Hindi)
|Producer : Insight Films Director: Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble
|Swarna Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|Best Direction
|BAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi)
|Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan
|Swarna Kamal andRs. 2,50,000/-
|Best Actor
|BHONSLE (Hindi) & ASURAN (Tamil)
|Actor : Manoj Bajpayee & Actor : Dhanush
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|Best Actress
|MANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi) &PANGA (Hindi)
|Actress : Kangana Ranaut
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Supporting Actor
|SUPER DELUXE (Tamil)
|Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Supporting Actress
|THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)
|Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Child Artist
|KD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil)
|Child Artist : Naga Vishal
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Male Playback Singer
|KESARI(Hindi)
|Singer : B PraakSong “Teri Mitti”
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Female Playback Singer
|BARDO(Marathi)
|Singer : Savani RavindraSong “Raan Petala”
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Cinematography
|JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam)
|Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Screenplay
|JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali) GUMNAAMI (Bengali) THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)
|Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji Dialogue Writer: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (each)
|Best Audiography
|IEWDUH (Khasi) TRIJYA (Marathi) OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)
|Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul Pookutty
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (each)
|Best Editing
|JERSEY (Telugu)
|Editor: Navin Nooli
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Production Design
|ANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)
|Production Designer: Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|Best Costume Designer
|MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
|Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran &V. Sai
|Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)
|Best Make-up Artist
|HELEN (Malayalam)
|Make-up Artist: Ranjith
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Music Direction
|VISWASAM (Tamil) JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)
|Music Director (Songs): D. Imman Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (each)
|Best Lyrics
|KOLAAMBI (Malayalam)
|Lyricist: Prabha VarmaSong “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya”
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Special Jury Award
|OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)
|Producer & Director : Radhakrishnan Parthiban
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 2,00,000/-
|Best Special Effects
|MARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)
|Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Choreography
|MAHARSHI (Telugu)
|Raju Sundaram
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada)
|Vikram Mor
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
|Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|Best Assamese Film
|RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDER
|Producer: Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment Director: Chandra Mudoi
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Bengali Film
|GUMNAAMI
|Producer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Director: Srijit Mukherji
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Hindi Film
|CHHICHHORE
|Producer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.& Fox Star Studios Director: Nitesh Tiwari
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Kannada Film
|AKSHI
|Producer: Kalaadegula StudioDirector: Manoj Kumar
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Konkani Film
|KAAJRO
|Producer: de Goan Studio Director: Nitin Bhaskar
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Marathi Film
|BARDO
|Producer: Ritu Films Cut LLP Director: Bhimrao Mude
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Malayalam Film
|KALLA NOTTAM
|Producer: First Print Studios Director: Rahul Riji Nair
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Manipuri Film
|EIGI KONA
|Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production Director: Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana Haorongbam
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
|Best Odia Film
|SALA BUDHAR BADLA & Kalira Atita
|Producer: New Generation Films Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra & Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd. Director: Nila Madhab Panda
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
|Best Punjabi Film
|RAB DA RADIO 2
|Producer: Vehli Janta Films Director: Sharandeep Singh
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Tamil Film
|ASURAN
|Producer: V Creations Director: Vetri Maaran
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Telugu Film
|JERSEY
|Producer: Sithara Entertainments Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|Best Chhattisgarhi Film
|BHULAN THE MAZE
|Producer: Swapnil Film Productions Director: Manoj Verma
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Haryanvi Film
|CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTI
|Producer: Essel Vision Productions Limited & Satish Kaushik Entertainment Director: Rajesh Amar Lal Babbar
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Khasi Film
|IEWDUH
|Producer: Shiven Arts Director: Pradip Kurbah
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Mishing Film
|ANU RUWAD
|Producer: Obonori Pictures Director: Dilip Kumar Doley
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Paniya Film
|KENJIRA
|Producer: Neru Films Director: Manoj Kana
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Best Tulu Film
|PINGARA
|Producer: DMR Productions Director: R Preetham Shetty
|Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|Special Mention
|BIRIYAANI (Malayalam) JONAKI PORUA (Assamese) LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi) PICASSO (Marathi)
|Director : Sajin Babu Actor : Benjamin Daimary Actress : Lata Kare Director : Abhijeet Mohan Warang
|Certificate
67th National Film Awards, 2019
Jury
67th National Film Awards, 2019
FEATURE FILMS JURY
|CENTRAL PANEL
|N Chandra (Chairman)
|C Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
|Ms. Manju Borah (Member)
|Dilip Shukla (Member)
|Ms. Bijaya Jena (Member)
|Manoj Joshi (Member)
|Gangai Amaran (Member)
|Subhash Sehgal (Member)
|Arunoday Sharma (Member)
|G P Vijaya kumar (Member)
|S. Kumar (Member)
|NORTH PANEL
|Ms. Manju Borah(Chairman)
|Sasidharan Pillai (Member)
|Ms Anuradha Singh (Member)
|Adeep Tandon (Member)
|Atul Pandey (Member)
|SOUTH I PANEL
|Arunoday Sharma (Chairman)
|K. Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
|Vinod Mankara (Member)
|Saran (Member)
|Sandeep Kumar Pampally (Member)
|SOUTH II PANEL
|Subhash Sehgal (Chairman)
|Prashant Naik (Member)
|Nidhi Prasad (Member)
|Prakash HB (Member)
|Rajendra Prasad Choudrie (Member)
|EAST PANEL
|G P Vijayakumar (Chairman)
|Rajesh Kumar Singh (Member)
|Maniram Singh (Member)
|Ajaya Routray (Member)
|Arijit Halder (Member)
|WEST PANEL
|C Umamaheswara Rao (Chairman)
|Christopher Dalton (Member)
|GK Desai (Member)
|Dnyanesh Moghe (Member)
|Sanjay Khanzode (Member)
NON FEATURE FILMS JURY
|S.No
|Name
|Arun Chaddha (Chairman)
|Sesino Yhoshu (Member)
|Meena Longjam (Member)
|Sriprakash Menon (Member)
|Sushil Rajpal (Member)
|Harish Bhimani (Member)
|Sanjib Parasar (Member)
BEST WRITING ON CINEMA JURY
|1
|Saibal Chatterjee (Chairman)
|2
|Raghavendra Patil (Member)
|3
|Rajeev Masand (Member)
MOST FILM FRIENDLY STATE JURY
|1
|Shaji N Karun (Chairman)
|2
|Manju Borah (Member)
|3
|Ravi Kottarakara (Member)
|4
|Firdausul Hasan (Member)
|5
|Abhishek Shah (Member)