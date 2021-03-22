Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks
Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021
67th National Film Awards announced!

Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress award for Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham wins best feature film awards

Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanushk Raja share the award for Best Actor

The 67th National Film Awards – 2019 were announced today. Malayalam movie Marakkar Arabikkadilinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan will be awarded the Best Feature Film Award. 

Announcing the awards, Chairman of the Feature Films Jury N Chandra said, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will be given best Direction Award for Hindi film Bahattar Hoorain. 

He said, actor Manoj Bajpayee will be awarded best Actor award for Hindi movie Bhonsle and Dhanush will get the award for Tamil Movie Asuran. 

Mr Chandra said, Kangana Ranaut will get Best Actress award for her movies Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. 

Vijaya Sethupati will be awarded the best supporting actor award for Tamil film Super Deluxe and Pallavi Joshi will get the best supporting actress award for Hindi film The Tashkent Files. B Praak will get the Best Male playback Singer award for song Teri Mitti in Hindi Film Kesari. 

Savani Ravindra will be awarded Best Female playback Singer award for song Rann Petala in Marathi Movie Bardo. 

D Imman will get best Music Direction Award for his songs in Tamil Fim Vishwasam. Prabuddha Banerjee will get the award for background music in Bengali movie Jeyesthaputro. 

‘Chhichhore’ awarded as the best Hindi feature film.

Prabha Varma will get the Best Lyrics award for Malayalam movie Kolaambi. Raju Sundaram bagged the Best Choreography award for Telugu Movie Maharshi.

The award for the most film friendly state goes to Sikkim. Best Non Feature Film will be awarded to Hemant Gaba’s An Engineered Dream. The award for the best film critic goes to ‘Sohini Chattopadhyay. 

In Non Feature Film category, Best Animation Film to be awarded to Radha. Best Art and Culture film award will be given to Shrikhetra ru Sahijata (Odia). 

The Award for the best Narration for Non-Feature Films goes to Wild Karnataka (English) by Sir David Attenborough. The award for the Best Music Direction in Non-Feature Films goes to Kranti Darshi Guruji- Ahead Of Times (Hindi) by Bishakhjyoti. 

The best book on cinema goes to A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema written by Sanjay Suri.


Sikkim has bagged the award for being Most Film Friendly State. Savani Ravindra has won Best Female Playback Singer for her song Raan Petala from the Marathi movie Bardo. Gireesh Gangadharan has been awarded Best Cinematography for the Malayalam film Jallikkettu.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Most Film Friendly State Award

Sr. No.StateMedal
 SikkimRajat Kamal & Certificate

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Best Writing on Cinema

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No.Title of the BookLanguageName of the AuthorName of the PublisherMedal and Cash prize
 A GANDHIAN AFFAIR: INDIA’S CURIOS PORTRAYAL OF LOVE IN CINEMAEnglishSanjay SuriHarperCollins Publishers IndiaSwarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Special Mention:

Sr. No.Title of the BookLanguageName of the AuthorAward
 CINEMA PAHANARA MANUSMarathiAshok RaneCertificate
 KANNADA CINEMA: JAGATHIKA CINEMA VIKASA-PRERANE- PRABHAVAKannadaP R Ramadasa NaiduCertificate

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No.Name of CriticLanguageMedal and Cash Prize
 Sohini ChattopadhyayEnglishSwarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- 

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Non-Feature Films Section

67th National Film Awards 2019

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No.Category of  AwardTitle of the FilmAwardeeMedal& Cash Prize
 BEST NON-FEATURE FILM AN ENGINEERED DREAM (HINDI) Producer & Director :  Hemant Gaba  Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/-each
 BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTORKHISA (MARATHI)Producer : P P Cine Production Director :  Raj Pritam More Rajat  Kamal Rs. 75,000/- each
 BEST  ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM CHARAN-ATVA THE ESSENCE OF BEING A NOMAD (GUJARATI)Producer : Films Division Director : Dinaz KalwachwalaRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
 BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILMELEPHANTS DO REMEMBER (ENGLISH)Producer : Films Division Director : Swati Pandey, Viplove Rai Bhatia & Manohar Singh BishtRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/-  Producer Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) Directors
 BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILMSHRIKSHETRA-RU-SAHIJATA (ODIA)Producer& Director :Ashutosh PattnaikRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
 BEST PROMOTIONAL FILMTHE SHOWER (HINDI)Producer : Little Lamb Films Pvt. Ltd. Director :  Bauddhayan MukherjiRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
 BEST ENVIRONMENT FILMTHE STORK SAVIOURS (HINDI)Producer: Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT Director :  Ajay Bedi & Vijay Bedi Rajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/-  Producer Rs 50,000/-  Directors (Shared)
 BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUESHOLY RIGHTS (HINDI)    & LADLI (HINDI)Producer:  Priyanka Pradeep More Director :  Farha Khatun & Producer & Director : Sudipta KunduRajat  Kamal Rs. 50,000/- Producers (Shared)  Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
 BEST EDUCATIONAL FILMAPPLES AND ORANGES (ENGLISH)Producer:  LXL Ideas Private Limited Director :  Rukshana TabassumRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each 
 BEST EXPLORATION FILM WILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)Producer: Amoghavarsha J S Director : Amoghavarsha JS, Kalyan Varma, Sarath Champati & Vijaya Mohan RajRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- Producer Rs. 50,000/- Directors (Shared)
 BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILMJAKKAL (MARATHI)Producer:Neon Reel Creation Director : Vivek WaghRAJAT  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
 BEST ANIMATION FILMRADHA (MUSICAL)Producer : Fairy Cows Director : Bimal PoddarAnimator : Nitin KharkarRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
 SPECIAL JURY AWARDSMALL SCALE SOCIETIES (ENGLISH)Director : Vipin Vijay  Rajat  Kamal Rs 1,00,000/-
 BEST SHORT FICTION FILMCUSTODY(HINDI/ENGLISH)Producer & Director :Ambiecka PanditRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- each
 BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUESORU PAATHIRAA SWAPNAM POLE (MALAYALAM)Producer:  Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute Director : Sharan VenugopalRajat  KamalRs. 50,000/- each
 BEST DIRECTIONKNOCK KNOCK KNOCK (ENGLISH/BENGALI)Director :  Sudhanshu Saria Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/-
 BEST CINEMATOGRAPHYSONSI (HINDI)Cameraman:  Savita Singh Rajat  KamalRs. 50,000/-
 BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDISTRAHAS (HINDI)On location sound recordist  : Saptarshi SarkarRajat  KamalRs. 50,000/-
 BEST AUDIOGRAPHYRADHA (Musical)Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Allwin Rego & Sanjay MauryaRajat  Kamal Rs 50,000/- (Shared)
 BEST EDITING SHUT UP SONA (HINDI/ENGLISH)Editor : Arjun Gourisaria  Rajat  KamalRs 50,000/-
 BEST MUSIC DIRECTIONKRANTI DARSHI GURUJI-AHEAD OF TIMES (HINDI)Music Director:  Bishakhjyoti Rajat  Kamal, Rs 50,000/-
 BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVERWILD KARNATAKA (ENGLISH)Voice Over : Sir David AttenboroughRajat  KamalRs 50,000/-

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Feature Films Section

67th National Film Awards 2019

Feature Films – Results

S.No.Category of AwardTitle Of  The FilmAwardeeMedal& Cash Prize
 Best Feature FilmMARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)Producer:  Aashirvad Cinemas Director: Priyadarshan Swarna Kamal andRs. 2,50,000 (each)
 Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a DirectorHELEN(Malayalam)Producer: Big Bang Entertainments Director:  Mathukutty XavierSwarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
 Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome EntertainmentMAHARSHI(Telugu)Producer:  Sri Venkteswara Creations Director:  Paidipally Vamshidhar RaoSwarna Kamal andRs. 2,00,000/- (each)
 Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration TAJMAL(Marathi)Producer: Tuline Studios Pvt. Ltd. Director: Niyaz Mujawar Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
 Best Film on Social IssuesANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)Producer: Essel Vision Productions Ltd., Freshlime Films LLP & Namah Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Director: Sameer VidwansRajat Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
 Best Film on Environment Conservation/PreservationWATER BURIAL (Monpa)Producer: Faruque Iftikar Laskar Director: Shantanu SenRajat Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
 Best Children’s FilmKASTOORI(Hindi)Producer :  Insight Films Director: Vinod Uttreshwar KambleSwarna Kamal andRs. 1,50,000/- (each)
 Best DirectionBAHATTAR HOORAIN (Hindi)Director:  Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan Swarna Kamal andRs. 2,50,000/-
 Best ActorBHONSLE (Hindi)            & ASURAN (Tamil) Actor : Manoj Bajpayee            & Actor : DhanushRajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-  (Shared)
 Best ActressMANIKARNIKA-THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (Hindi)            &PANGA (Hindi)Actress : Kangana RanautRajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- 
 Best Supporting ActorSUPER DELUXE (Tamil)Supporting Actor:  Vijaya Sethupathi Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Supporting ActressTHE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)Supporting Actress:  Pallavi Joshi Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Child ArtistKD(A) KARUPPU DURAI (Tamil)Child Artist : Naga Vishal Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Male Playback SingerKESARI(Hindi)Singer : B PraakSong “Teri Mitti”Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Female Playback SingerBARDO(Marathi)Singer : Savani RavindraSong “Raan Petala”Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Cinematography JALLIKKETTU (Malayalam)Cameraman: Gireesh Gangadharan Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Screenplay JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)  GUMNAAMI (Bengali)  THE TASHKENT FILES (Hindi)Screenplay writer (original): Kaushik Ganguly Screenplay writer (adapted): Srijit Mukherji Dialogue Writer:  Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (each)
 Best AudiographyIEWDUH (Khasi)  TRIJYA (Marathi)  OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil)Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Debajit Gayan Sound Designer : Mandar Kamalapurkar    Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Resul PookuttyRajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (each)
 Best EditingJERSEY (Telugu)Editor: Navin Nooli Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Production DesignANANDI GOPAL (Marathi)Production  Designer:  Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (Shared)
 Best Costume DesignerMARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam)Costume Designer:  Sujith Sudhakaran      &V. Sai Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (Shared)
 Best Make-up ArtistHELEN (Malayalam)Make-up Artist: Ranjith Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Music DirectionVISWASAM (Tamil)  JYESHTHOPUTRO (Bengali)Music Director (Songs): D. Imman Music Director (Background Music): Prabuddha BanerjeeRajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- (each)
 Best LyricsKOLAAMBI (Malayalam)Lyricist: Prabha VarmaSong “ Arodum Parayuka Vayya”Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Special Jury Award OTHTHA SERUPPU SIZE-7 (Tamil) Producer  & Director :  Radhakrishnan Parthiban Rajat Kamal andRs. 2,00,000/-   
 Best Special EffectsMARAKKAR-ARABIKKADALINTE-SIMHAM (Malayalam) Special Effects Creator : Siddharth Priyadarshan  Rajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best ChoreographyMAHARSHI (Telugu)Raju SundaramRajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/- 
 Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)  AVANE SRIMANNARAYANA (Kannada) Vikram MorRajat Kamal andRs. 50,000/-
 Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution 
 Best  Assamese Film RONUWA – WHO NEVER SURRENDERProducer:   Bornali Creative Vision Entertainment Director:  Chandra Mudoi Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each) 
 Best Bengali  Film GUMNAAMIProducer: SVF Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Director: Srijit Mukherji Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Hindi Film CHHICHHOREProducer: Nadiawala Grandsons Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.& Fox Star Studios Director: Nitesh Tiwari  Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Kannada Film AKSHIProducer: Kalaadegula StudioDirector: Manoj KumarRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Konkani Film KAAJROProducer:  de Goan Studio Director: Nitin Bhaskar Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Marathi Film BARDOProducer:  Ritu Films Cut LLP Director: Bhimrao Mude Rajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Malayalam Film KALLA NOTTAMProducer: First Print Studios Director: Rahul Riji NairRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Manipuri Film EIGI KONAProducer:  Luwang Apokpa Mamikol Production Director:  Bobby Wahengham & Maipaksana HaorongbamRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
 Best Odia Film SALA BUDHAR BADLA   & Kalira AtitaProducer: New Generation Films Director: Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra & Producer: Eleeanora Images Pvt. Ltd. Director: Nila Madhab PandaRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (Shared)
 Best Punjabi FilmRAB DA RADIO 2Producer:  Vehli Janta Films Director: Sharandeep SinghRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Tamil Film ASURANProducer: V Creations Director: Vetri MaaranRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Telugu Film JERSEYProducer: Sithara Entertainments Director: Gowtam TinnanuriRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution   
 Best Chhattisgarhi Film BHULAN THE MAZEProducer: Swapnil Film Productions Director: Manoj VermaRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Haryanvi Film CHHORIYAN CHHORON SE KAM NAHI HOTIProducer: Essel Vision Productions Limited &  Satish Kaushik Entertainment Director:  Rajesh Amar Lal BabbarRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best  Khasi Film IEWDUHProducer: Shiven Arts Director: Pradip KurbahRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best  Mishing Film ANU RUWADProducer: Obonori Pictures Director: Dilip Kumar DoleyRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Paniya Film KENJIRAProducer: Neru Films Director: Manoj  KanaRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Best Tulu Film PINGARAProducer: DMR Productions Director: R Preetham ShettyRajat Kamal andRs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 Special MentionBIRIYAANI (Malayalam) JONAKI PORUA (Assamese) LATA BHAGWAN KARE (Marathi) PICASSO (Marathi)Director : Sajin Babu Actor : Benjamin Daimary Actress : Lata Kare  Director : Abhijeet Mohan WarangCertificate
      

67th National Film Awards, 2019

Jury

67th National Film Awards, 2019

FEATURE FILMS JURY

 CENTRAL PANEL
 N Chandra (Chairman)
 C Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
 Ms. Manju Borah (Member)
 Dilip Shukla (Member)
 Ms. Bijaya Jena (Member)
 Manoj Joshi (Member)
 Gangai Amaran (Member)
 Subhash Sehgal (Member)
 Arunoday Sharma (Member)
 G P Vijaya kumar (Member)
 S. Kumar (Member)
 NORTH PANEL
 Ms. Manju Borah(Chairman)
 Sasidharan Pillai (Member)
 Ms Anuradha Singh (Member)
 Adeep Tandon (Member)
 Atul Pandey (Member)
 SOUTH I PANEL
 Arunoday Sharma (Chairman)
 K. Umamaheswara Rao (Member)
 Vinod Mankara (Member)
 Saran (Member)
 Sandeep Kumar Pampally (Member)
 SOUTH II PANEL
 Subhash Sehgal (Chairman)
 Prashant Naik (Member)
 Nidhi  Prasad (Member)
 Prakash HB (Member)
 Rajendra Prasad  Choudrie (Member)
 EAST PANEL
 G P Vijayakumar (Chairman)
 Rajesh Kumar Singh (Member)
 Maniram Singh (Member)
 Ajaya Routray (Member)
 Arijit Halder (Member)
 WEST PANEL
 C Umamaheswara Rao (Chairman)
 Christopher Dalton  (Member)
 GK Desai (Member)
 Dnyanesh Moghe (Member)
 Sanjay Khanzode (Member)

NON FEATURE FILMS JURY

S.NoName
 Arun Chaddha (Chairman)
 Sesino Yhoshu (Member)
 Meena Longjam (Member)
 Sriprakash Menon (Member)
 Sushil Rajpal (Member)
 Harish Bhimani (Member)
 Sanjib Parasar (Member)

BEST WRITING ON CINEMA JURY

1Saibal Chatterjee (Chairman)
2Raghavendra Patil (Member)
3Rajeev Masand (Member)

MOST FILM FRIENDLY STATE JURY

1Shaji N Karun (Chairman)
2Manju Borah (Member)
3Ravi Kottarakara (Member)
4Firdausul Hasan (Member)
5Abhishek Shah (Member)

The Indian Awaaz