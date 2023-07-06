67th convention of Travel Agents Association of India kick-starts in Colombo

The 67th convention of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has kick-started in the vibrant capital city of Colombo today. The convention aims to promote regional tourism and strengthen bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka.



With the theme “Transcending Borders, Transforming Lives,” the event positions Sri Lanka as a preferred destination for Indian outbound travellers.

The convention will feature two days of business sessions and a Buyer-Seller meet mart hosted at the renowned Cinnamon Grand Colombo and Shangri-La Colombo hotels.



The convention is being attended by over 650 delegates, including members of the Indian media, providing a platform for networking, updates on industry trends, promotion, and business opportunities. TAAI conventions are highly anticipated events in India’s Travel & Tourism industry, with immense visibility and global impact.



The convention will serve as a catalyst for bilateral tourism growth and strengthen ties between the two nations.