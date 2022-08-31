64 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, 64 senior Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, have resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

They submitted a mass resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Tara Chand and several others, including Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram (all ex-ministers), former MLA Balwan Singh and office bearers announced their resignations from their party, including its primary membership at a press conference in Jammu yesterday.

Addressing media persons, Thakur Balwan Singh said, their resignation is a conscious decision as a result of coterie-centric decision-making by the leadership, which has lost its balance and sense of direction.

He said this announcement is also our endorsement of what our leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has stated in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that the party has a disconnect with the grass root workers. They also declared their support to Ghulam Nabs Azad for his unparalleled vision for the nation and in particular to Jammu and Kashmir.