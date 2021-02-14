600 artisans and craftsmen take part in 26th Hunar Haat

Minority Affairs Ministry
VINIT WAHI / NEW DEHI
Minority Affairs Ministry is organising 26th Hunar Haat of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from Saturday. More than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 States and Union Territories will participate in the event. The Hunar Haat will be organised with the theme of Vocal for Local from 20th February to 1st March this year.
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the Hunar Haat is a perfect platform to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country. He said, it has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.
Mr Naqvi said, Hunar Haat will also be available at virtual and online platform www.hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal where the people of the country and abroad can buy Hunar Haat products digital and online also. The Minister said, the visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at Bawarchikhana section of Hunar Haat.