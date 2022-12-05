60% polling recorded in second phase of Gujarat elections

AMN / WEB DESK

Nearly 60 percent polling has been reported in the second and final phase of elections in Gujarat, till the last report came in. Polling parties are being returned to the respective strong rooms amidst tight securities. EVMs are being kept in strong rooms till the day of counting of votes on 8th of this month. Election Commission said that barring few minor incidents, the second phase of polls remained peaceful and error free.

Among those who voted today in the state include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Minister candidate Isudan Gadhvi. The second phase of polls covered 93 seats in 14 districts. Our Correspondent reports that 63.14 percent was recorded in the first phase of polls held on 1st of this month.