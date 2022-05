AMN

Six tourists have died after a vehicle fell into a 50-meter deep gorge near Koti Gad on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand.

The tourists were residents of West Bengal. Locals say that the tourists died due to the fire in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the administration has started relief work on the spot. Tehsildar Kishan Singh Mahant says that the bodies have not been identified yet. His acquaintances are being contacted.