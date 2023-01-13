6 people killed by tornadoes in Alabama

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least six people were killed by tornadoes in Alabama, United States. Over 35 tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Services (NWS) across the southern part of the country putting more than 30 million people at risk. NWS said, a large and extremely dangerous tornado caused widespread damage to Selma city in Alabama.

All tornado deaths in Alabama occurred in Autauga County, located between the cities of Montgomery and Selma in the centre of the state. Local officials said, they are still searching for bodies. The storms have caused blackouts for thousands of people in four states.

The governors of Alabama and Georgia have each signed state of emergency declarations. High winds have also caused major structural damage to buildings in Georgia and Mississippi.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the country, California has been pummelled by a series of severe storms that have caused flooding, mudslides and power outages. At least 18 people have died there due to the severe weather.