6 people injured in an attack at Paris international Gare du Nord station

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least six people were injured with one in critical condition in an attack at Paris’s international Gare du Nord station restricting access to one of the French capital’s major rail hubs. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the man was stopped by two off-duty police officers who were returning home from a shift. He said the suspected attacker was shot three times and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Paris Prosecutor’s Office said, the motive for the knife attack is unknown.