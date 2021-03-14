Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched
Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet
Filing of nominations begins for 3rd phase of elections in WB, Assam and single phase elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
6 killed, 7 injured in Andhra road accident

WEB DESK

Six farm labourers were killed and seven injured in a road accident that took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the auto-rickshaw carrying the labourers was hit by an unknown vehicle near the Gollapalli village of Nuzvid Mandal, Krishna district.

The four-wheeler, which rammed into the auto, escaped from the scene. Police said they were trying to trace the vehicle.

Six labourers died on the spot while seven others were injured. The injured were admitted to hospitals at Vijayawada and Nuzvid.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed shock and profound grief at the death of six labourers in the road accident.

The chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased and directed the officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

According to a statement from Raj Bhawan, the Governor was informed by the district officials that the farm workers belonging to Lion Thanda in Nuzvid Mandal were proceeding in an autorickshaw towards Bapulapadu Mandal when an unknown vehicle dashed against their vehicle.

The officials informed that the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and are being provided with necessary medical care.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

