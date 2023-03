AMN

The death toll in the blast at the cracker factory today in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu district has increased to six. Seventeen people injured in the accident have been admitted to the District Hospital.

A total of 25 persons were working in the cracker unit when the accident occurred. District Collector Arthi and DIG Pagalavan and District Superintendent of Police Sudhakar visited the site of the accident. An enquiry has been launched into the incident.