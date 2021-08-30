6 civilians killed in a rocket attack in Afghan capital Kabul

In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
US carries out drone strike on vehicle carrying ISIS-K suicide bombers

At least six civilians, including four children, were killed after a rocket was fired at the Kabul airport but failed to hit the target. The rocket struck a house in Khwaja Bughra, a populated residential area in Police District 15, killing two adults and four children.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban officials and public health authorities have not commented on the blast so far.

A US drone strike hit a vehicle carrying multiple ISIS-K suicide bombers yesterday before they could mount an attack at Kabul’s international airport. US and Taliban both said the drone strike targeted suicide bombers. US officials said significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. Two American military officials called the drone strike successful and said the vehicle carried multiple bombers.

US Navy’s Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the American military’s Central Command, said the drone strike was carried out in self-defence. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US strike targeted a suicide bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives. The strike was the second by America since last week’s ISIS-K suicide attack that killed over 180 people at the Kabul airport.

India’s Avni Lekhara wins Gold in Women’s Rifle Shooting at Tokyo Paralympics

AMN Indian shooter Avani Lekhara has won Gold medal in Women's 10 metre Air Rifle Shooting at Tokyo Paralym ...

‘Nothing is impossible’ Bhavina after winning the silver medal

Harpal Singh Bedi "Nothing is Impossible," proved paddler Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel who won the first-ever ...

Rohit and Bharat clinch a gold each, Gaurav settles for a silver at ASBC Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Rohit Chamoli and Bharat Joon clinched a gold each while the third Indian in the fray Gau ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

