6 civilians killed in a rocket attack in Afghan capital Kabul

US carries out drone strike on vehicle carrying ISIS-K suicide bombers

WEB DESK

At least six civilians, including four children, were killed after a rocket was fired at the Kabul airport but failed to hit the target. The rocket struck a house in Khwaja Bughra, a populated residential area in Police District 15, killing two adults and four children.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban officials and public health authorities have not commented on the blast so far.

A US drone strike hit a vehicle carrying multiple ISIS-K suicide bombers yesterday before they could mount an attack at Kabul’s international airport. US and Taliban both said the drone strike targeted suicide bombers. US officials said significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. Two American military officials called the drone strike successful and said the vehicle carried multiple bombers.

US Navy’s Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the American military’s Central Command, said the drone strike was carried out in self-defence. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US strike targeted a suicide bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives. The strike was the second by America since last week’s ISIS-K suicide attack that killed over 180 people at the Kabul airport.