6 Airbags to be made mandatory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari

i

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers.

Addressing ‘Intel India’s Safety Pioneers Conference 2022’, Mr Gadkari said every year, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in five lakh accidents across the country. An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle’s dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries. Mr Gadkari said, we need cooperation from all stakeholders including automobile industry. In January, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had said that to enhance the safety of occupants of motor vehicles against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.